Bernie Sanders gets "President Elon Musk" trending after billionaire tries to kill spending bill

Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders shared some harsh criticism after billionaire Elon Musk made numerous attempts to sabotage a bipartisan government spending bill.

Senator Bernie Sanders called billionaire Elon Musk "president" this week after he called on Republicans to kill a bipartisan government spending bill. © Collage: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Wednesday afternoon, Sanders shared a post to X admonishing Musk, who had spent the day sharing negative posts about a bipartisan funding bill presented on Tuesday to avert a government shutdown.

Musk – who has become a close advisor to president-elect Donald Trump and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency – called the bill "outrageous," and said House and Senate members that support it should be "voted out."

"Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government," Sanders said in his post.

"The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn't like it. Will Republicans kiss the ring?" he continued.

"Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government."