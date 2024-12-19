Bernie Sanders gets "President Elon Musk" trending after billionaire tries to kill spending bill
Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders shared some harsh criticism after billionaire Elon Musk made numerous attempts to sabotage a bipartisan government spending bill.
On Wednesday afternoon, Sanders shared a post to X admonishing Musk, who had spent the day sharing negative posts about a bipartisan funding bill presented on Tuesday to avert a government shutdown.
Musk – who has become a close advisor to president-elect Donald Trump and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency – called the bill "outrageous," and said House and Senate members that support it should be "voted out."
"Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government," Sanders said in his post.
"The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn't like it. Will Republicans kiss the ring?" he continued.
"Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government."
Bernie Sanders sets trend with "President Elon Musk"
Sanders' comments come as Musk, whose super PAC donated millions to Trump's campaign, has spent nearly every day with him since his election victory, sparking rumors that the billionaire may already be heavily influencing the president-elect's decision-making.
The independent senator's calling Musk president appeared to catch on with social media users, as the phrase began trending on X on Thursday.
During an appearance on CNN on Wednesday night, former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger echoed the language, saying "President Musk" demanded the party not pass the funding bill while "Vice President Trump" seemed to "back him up."
Cover photo: Collage: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP