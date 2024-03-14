Bernie Sanders pushes for workweek revolution with 32-hour legislation!
Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders is introducing legislation to enact a 32-hour workweek with no decrease in pay!
How would you like to work four days a week instead of five?
If Bernie Sanders' latest bill is enacted, that dream could become reality.
The legislation would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week over four years. It would also require overtime pay at time and a half for workdays longer than eight hours, and overtime pay at double a worker's regular pay for workdays longer than 12 hours.
Workers would receive the same pay and benefits they got working eight hours longer.
Sanders wants "better quality of life" for American workers
"Moving to a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay is not a radical idea," Sanders said in a press release. "Today, American workers are over 400% more productive than they were in the 1940s. And yet, millions of Americans are working longer hours for lower wages than they were decades ago. That has got to change."
"The financial gains from the major advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and new technology must benefit the working class, not just corporate CEOs and wealthy stockholders on Wall Street," the Vermont Independent continued.
"It is time to reduce the stress level in our country and allow Americans to enjoy a better quality of life. It is time for a 32-hour workweek with no loss in pay."
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, chaired by Sanders, will hold a hearing on the 32-hour workweek on Thursday at 10 AM ET. The session will feature testimonies from United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and Boston College Sociology Professor Juliet Schor.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP