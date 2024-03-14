Bernie Sanders pushes for workweek revolution with 32-hour legislation!

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders is introducing legislation to enact a 32-hour workweek with no decrease in pay!

How would you like to work four days a week instead of five?

If Bernie Sanders' latest bill is enacted, that dream could become reality.

The legislation would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week over four years. It would also require overtime pay at time and a half for workdays longer than eight hours, and overtime pay at double a worker's regular pay for workdays longer than 12 hours.

Workers would receive the same pay and benefits they got working eight hours longer.