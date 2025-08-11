JD Vance blames Democrats for Epstein files fallout against Trump as backlash continues

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance went all in on blaming Democrats for the reason President Donald Trump 's administration continues to receive backlash for not releasing the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a recent interview, Vice President JD Vance (pictured) blamed Democrats for backlash President Donald Trump has been receiving over the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

On Sunday, Vance sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which he argued that Democrats are to blame as they never cared about the case until now.

"President Trump has demanded full transparency from this. And yet somehow the Democrats are attacking him and not [former President Joe Biden's] administration, which did nothing for four years," Vance said.

He went on to boldly suggest that Epstein exclusively hung with Democrats, insinuating they would have an interest in protecting their own.

"We know that Jeffrey Epstein had a lot of connections with leftwing politicians and leftwing billionaires... Democrat billionaires and Democrat political leaders went to Epstein island all the time," he said. "Who knows what they did."

Vance's remarks come as the administration faces backlash for refusing to fully release all government files related to Epstein's crimes as promised.

Trump and his allies have tried desperately to get his MAGA base to move on from the scandal or divert attention from it, but to no avail, as many continue to call for the files to be released.