Bob Menendez to resign in disgrace after corruption conviction – but only after one last payout

Washington DC - New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez announced on Tuesday that he will resign following his recent conviction on bribery and corruption charges – but only after chashing one last check.

In a letter to state Governor Phil Murphy, the 70-year-old Democrat said he plans to step down on August 20 from the Senate seat he has held since 2006.

Funnily enough, as Politico's Katherine Tully-McManus pointed out, that just happens to guarantee Menendez another couple of congressional paychecks, which are doled out on the 5th and 20th of every month.

The senator was convicted in New York last week of extortion, obstruction of justice and accepting enormous bribes to perform favors for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar.

He will be sentenced on October 29 and could spend the rest of his life in prison. His wife, Nadine, has also been charged in the sordid case. She is receiving treatment for breast cancer and will be tried separately.

In his letter, the one-time powerful chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said he plans to appeal the verdict and was resigning because he does "not want the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work."