Cenk Uygur's bid to appear on South Carolina presidential ballot rejected by judge

Columbia, South Carolina - Democratic presidential candidate Cenk Uygur's request to appear on the South Carolina primary ballot was rejected in a hearing on Wednesday.

Democratic presidential hopeful Cenk Uygur has said he will appeal a federal judge's decision to deny his request to appear on the South Carolina primary ballot. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The presidential hopeful filed a complaint in the federal district court of South Carolina seeking an order requiring the State Election Commission to include his name on the February 3 primary ballot, but US District Judge Joseph Anderson ruled against his request.

Born in Istanbul in 1970, Uygur (53) became a naturalized American citizen after moving with his family to the United States at the age of 8. He went on to study law and become a well-known political commentator, founding the popular YouTube show The Young Turks.

Questions about eligibility arose after Uygur announced in October that he was entering the Democratic primary for president to take on incumbent Joe Biden.

While the Constitution states that the president must be a "natural-born citizen," Uygur argues that the 14th Amendment explicitly and implicitly repealed the requirement and that its continued application constitutes discrimination on the basis of national origin.