Young Turks creator Cenk Uygur announces 2024 Democratic primary challenge to Joe Biden
Washington DC - Cenk Uygur, creator of the online news show The Young Turks, has announced he is entering the 2024 Democratic presidential primary to challenge incumbent Joe Biden.
"[Biden] is not going to win," Uygur said as he made his announcement on The Young Turks on Wednesday. "It should not have been me, it should have been somebody else, but unfortunately, it was not anyone else. There's only four months left. We must change course. He has at best a 10% chance of winning. I'm running as a proxy. I am running to win. But I am also running as a proxy for any other candidate."
Uygur explained that he hopes if he reaches a critical mass of support, more Democratic candidates will jump in the primary race to increase chances of defeating Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in 2024. Without a real primary, he sees Biden's loss as almost inevitable.
"We have got to get Biden out of the race," Uygur insisted. "Thank you for winning in 2020. But if he loses this time around, it's not just his problem; it's all of our problems. I actually think democracy is on the line, and so if it takes me running, that's what I'm gonna do."
"I'm in the race because we're on a collision course with fascism," he added.
Cenk Uygur's eligibility for president in question
Uygur's campaign website lists paid family leave, a $15 federal minimum wage, affordable health insurance with a public option, and an end to gerrymandering as popular policies he supports.
But questions have arisen over the 53-year-old's eligibility to ascend to the White House. He was born in Turkey in 1970 and immigrated with his family to the US in 1978, after which point he became a naturalized citizen.
While the Constitution requires the president be a "natural born citizen," Uygur is confident he would win in the Supreme Court if his eligibility were challenged.
"I have lawyered up," Uygur said. "I have the same lawyer [Senator Bernie Sanders] used in both of his presidential runs. And my guess is I'm going to have some strong allies in this. Arnold Schwarzenegger. I'm going to the Supreme Court. Either I'm going to win or I'm going to lose. Now this case is on our side. The precedent is definitely on our side. So, what are you going to do, brother?"
Uygur has now joined Marianne Williamson as the only other Democratic challenger in the race after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he would instead run as an Independent.
