Young Turks creator Cenk Uygur announces 2024 Democratic primary challenge to Joe Biden

"[Biden] is not going to win," Uygur said as he made his announcement on The Young Turks on Wednesday. "It should not have been me, it should have been somebody else, but unfortunately, it was not anyone else. There's only four months left. We must change course. He has at best a 10% chance of winning. I'm running as a proxy. I am running to win. But I am also running as a proxy for any other candidate."

Uygur explained that he hopes if he reaches a critical mass of support, more Democratic candidates will jump in the primary race to increase chances of defeating Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in 2024. Without a real primary, he sees Biden's loss as almost inevitable.

"We have got to get Biden out of the race," Uygur insisted. "Thank you for winning in 2020. But if he loses this time around, it's not just his problem; it's all of our problems. I actually think democracy is on the line, and so if it takes me running, that's what I'm gonna do."

"I'm in the race because we're on a collision course with fascism," he added.