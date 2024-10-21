Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines defends their marriage amid cheating scandal

Los Angeles, California - Actor Cheryl Hines has opened up about her fraught marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid rumors of the politician 's alleged affair.

On Saturday, Hines (59) was at a 50th-anniversary event celebrating The Groundlings – an improv school she attended during her early days of acting – where she opened up to reporters about how she was doing.

"Listen, I, I'm feeling good," Hines told PEOPLE during the event. "Feeling good."

Her positive disposition comes as recent reports revealed her husband engaged in a secret "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31).

There have been tons of rumors swirling about the state of their marriage, but Hines told Us Weekly that their "connection" is keeping them together.

"There's, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look, and you check in, and it's like, 'OK. It's going to be OK. We're going to move through this moment,'" she told the outlet.

"A lot of times it's funny, and you can lean over and say, 'This is crazy balls,' and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing," she added.