Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines defends their marriage amid cheating scandal
Los Angeles, California - Actor Cheryl Hines has opened up about her fraught marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid rumors of the politician's alleged affair.
On Saturday, Hines (59) was at a 50th-anniversary event celebrating The Groundlings – an improv school she attended during her early days of acting – where she opened up to reporters about how she was doing.
"Listen, I, I'm feeling good," Hines told PEOPLE during the event. "Feeling good."
Her positive disposition comes as recent reports revealed her husband engaged in a secret "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31).
There have been tons of rumors swirling about the state of their marriage, but Hines told Us Weekly that their "connection" is keeping them together.
"There's, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look, and you check in, and it's like, 'OK. It's going to be OK. We're going to move through this moment,'" she told the outlet.
"A lot of times it's funny, and you can lean over and say, 'This is crazy balls,' and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing," she added.
Cheryl Hines reveals she is writing a book amid RFK Jr. "rumors"
After reports of the alleged affair surfaced, Hines appeared to avoid the public for a brief period of time, sending the media into a rumor frenzy.
Reports claimed she was "blindsided" by the news and was left feeling "thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions."
Some even claimed that she was considering divorcing Kennedy, whom she has been married to for 10 years.
While she didn't directly address the affair on Saturday, Hines did joke that the "rumors" would "all be in my book."
"I'm writing a book. I've been taking notes – serious notes!" she said.
In recent days, the two have been spotted in public together, both wearing their wedding rings and seemingly having moved on from the scandal.
Last Thursday, the two attended the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, where they were seen romantically caressing and kissing each other.
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP