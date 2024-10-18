Trump delivers crass stand-up comedy routine during Catholic charity event
New York, New York - Donald Trump recently delivered a crass stand-up comedy set during a Catholic charity event.
On Thursday night, a number of politicians and influential people attended The Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner – an annual event focused on raising money for Catholic charities.
Trump attended with his wife, Melania Trump – who is rarely seen in public as of late – and delivered a 30-minute speech that was essentially his common rally ramblings turned into a stand-up comedy bit.
He admonished his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris for not attending, which he described as "deeply disrespectful" to Catholics.
"I was shocked when I heard that Kamala was skipping the Al Smith dinner," Trump said. "I'd really hoped that she would come, because we can't get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh. She laughs like crazy!"
He also took aim at her and President Joe Biden's mental fitness.
"We have someone in the White House who can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have mental faculties of a child, is a person that has no intelligence whatsoever – but enough about Kamala Harris," he joked.
Trump admitted that he "can't stand" Harris because he never likes people with whom he competes.
"When we hopefully win, dispose of her, I'll like her a lot, but right now I can't stand her," he stated.
Donald Trump takes a moment to joke about himself
During his bit, Trump made a transphobic dig aimed at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
"He looks glum," Trump said of Schumer. "But look on the bright side. Consider how woke your party has become – if she loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president."
At one point, he said of Harris' running mate, "I used to think the Democrats were crazy for saying men have periods, but then I met Tim Walz."
Trump did take a moment to share "a few self-deprecating jokes" but ended up poking fun at his own narcissism, joking, "Nope – I've got nothing!"
"I guess I just do not see the point in taking shots at myself when other people have been shooting at me for a long time," he added, referencing the two recent attempts on his life.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP