Trump delivers crass stand-up comedy routine during Catholic charity event

On Thursday night, Donald Trump delivered a speech mocking and attacking his political rivals during a Catholic fundraiser in New York. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday night, a number of politicians and influential people attended The Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner – an annual event focused on raising money for Catholic charities.

Trump attended with his wife, Melania Trump – who is rarely seen in public as of late – and delivered a 30-minute speech that was essentially his common rally ramblings turned into a stand-up comedy bit.

He admonished his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris for not attending, which he described as "deeply disrespectful" to Catholics.

"I was shocked when I heard that Kamala was skipping the Al Smith dinner," Trump said. "I'd really hoped that she would come, because we can't get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh. She laughs like crazy!"

He also took aim at her and President Joe Biden's mental fitness.

"We have someone in the White House who can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have mental faculties of a child, is a person that has no intelligence whatsoever – but enough about Kamala Harris," he joked.

Trump admitted that he "can't stand" Harris because he never likes people with whom he competes.

"When we hopefully win, dispose of her, I'll like her a lot, but right now I can't stand her," he stated.