Claudia De la Cruz blasts Kamala Harris while vowing to continue Pennsylvania ballot fight

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Claudia De la Cruz and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) have blasted Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for campaigning in Pennsylvania the same day they were barred from the state's ballot.

"Kamala Harris went to Pennsylvania to pledge to save democracy from Trump – on the very same day that Democrat lawyers secured a state Supreme Court ruling kicking us off the ballot!" the Vote Socialist campaign posted on X.

"We are continuing the fight in court with a new motion, but one thing is clear: The Democratic Party is waging war on democracy by attempting to prevent any alternative candidate from making their voices heard and challenging Harris’ pro-corporate, pro-war agenda."

The announcement of new legal moves came after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday denied ballot access to De la Cruz and her running mate, Karina Garcia, following a challenge supported by the Democratic donor-funded, anti-third-party Clear Choice PAC.

The ruling upheld a Commonwealth Court decision suggesting the PSL had violated a political disaffiliation provision because 19 presidential electors named in their election paperwork were registered as Democrats within 30 days of a primary.

De la Cruz and the PSL have dismissed the allegations as trivial technicalities weaponized to undermine third-party campaigns.