Claudia De la Cruz blasts Kamala Harris while vowing to continue Pennsylvania ballot fight
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Claudia De la Cruz and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) have blasted Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for campaigning in Pennsylvania the same day they were barred from the state's ballot.
"Kamala Harris went to Pennsylvania to pledge to save democracy from Trump – on the very same day that Democrat lawyers secured a state Supreme Court ruling kicking us off the ballot!" the Vote Socialist campaign posted on X.
"We are continuing the fight in court with a new motion, but one thing is clear: The Democratic Party is waging war on democracy by attempting to prevent any alternative candidate from making their voices heard and challenging Harris’ pro-corporate, pro-war agenda."
The announcement of new legal moves came after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday denied ballot access to De la Cruz and her running mate, Karina Garcia, following a challenge supported by the Democratic donor-funded, anti-third-party Clear Choice PAC.
The ruling upheld a Commonwealth Court decision suggesting the PSL had violated a political disaffiliation provision because 19 presidential electors named in their election paperwork were registered as Democrats within 30 days of a primary.
De la Cruz and the PSL have dismissed the allegations as trivial technicalities weaponized to undermine third-party campaigns.
Claudia De la Cruz slams Democratic hypocrisy
Amid the ballot attacks, De la Cruz and the PSL have called out Democratic Party hypocrisy for claiming to support the democratic process.
"Harris wants people in Pennsylvania to think that she’s the only person who can save democracy from Donald Trump. But at the exact same time as she’s making this claim, Democratic Party affiliated lawyers are waging an assault on democracy by having us removed from the state's ballot over paperwork issues and technicalities even though hundreds of volunteers collected nearly 11,000 petition signatures – more than double the requirement," the presidential candidate said in a press release.
"They would rather deny Pennsylvanians the right to vote for the candidate of their choosing than compete with our socialist message," she added.
