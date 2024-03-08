Claudia De la Cruz claims victory in California Peace and Freedom Party primary

Oakland, California - Socialist presidential contender Claudia De la Cruz has claimed victory in the California Peace and Freedom Party (PFP) primary.

"The votes are still being counted but the Claudia-Karina 'Vote Socialist' campaign has a clear and irreversible lead," the Party for Socialism and Liberation candidates announced on X.

"We are also excited to announce that a significant majority of PFP’s newly elected Central Committee, which will formally choose the nominee at its August convention, have pledged their support to the Claudia-Karina campaign."

Interim results released by De la Cruz's campaign show her garnering 45.3% of the vote as of March 7.

Fellow candidates Cornel West and Jasmine Sherman got 40.5% and 14.2% of the vote, respectively.

The Peace and Freedom Party is a feminist socialist party with ballot status in California. It was founded in 1967 in opposition to the Vietnam War and racial and economic injustice in America.