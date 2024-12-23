Congresswoman Kay Granger found to be in assisted living after missing votes for months

Fort Worth, Texas - Representative Kay Granger has been missing in (in)action in Washington for months as she has reportedly moved to an assisted living facility.

Congresswoman Kay Granger is reportedly living in an assisted living facility after missing House votes for months. © Julia Nikhinson / AFP

Granger, former chair of the House Appropriations Committee, has been living at Tradition Senior Living in Fort Worth, her son told the Dallas Morning News.

The 81-year-old congresswoman is not in a memory care facility, her son said, though she has been "having some dementia issues late in the year."

The last time Granger cast a House floor vote was reportedly on July 24.

Granger has represented Texas' 12th congressional district since 1997. She announced in November 2023 she would not seek another term in office.

The Republican's long absence became apparent when the Dallas Express launched an investigation into her whereabouts after trying to track her down to find out how she planned to vote on a stopgap government spending bill.

In a statement to the Dallas Morning News, Granger's office said her health issues have made back-and-forth travel to Washington "both difficult and unpredictable."

"As many of my family, friends, and colleagues have known, I have been navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year," the statement said.