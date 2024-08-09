Cori Bush loses primary but delivers a fiery message to AIPAC: "I'm coming to tear your kingdom down"
St. Louis, Missouri - Congresswoman Cori Bush has become the latest member of the Squad to lose her primary for reelection amid a flood of pro-Israel money in the race.
Bush fell to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the Missouri city's congressional primary Tuesday, with the incumbent Democrat saying the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Republican donors had dumped $19 million into the race in an effort to unseat her.
AIPAC and its affiliated United Democracy Project super PAC have particularly targeted Bush, who has been vocal in her support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Palestinian freedom.
"Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off," Bush said in a defiant primary election night speech.
"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down!" she warned to cheers and applause.
"And let me put all of these corporations on notice: I'm coming after you too, but I'm not coming by myself. I'm coming with all the people that's in here that's doing the work."
Cori Bush vows to keep fighting after primary election loss
Bush's loss came on the heels of Congressman Jamaal Bowman's defeat in New York to pro-Israel Westchester County Executive George Latimer, a race that also saw millions in outside spending.
AIPAC had vowed to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad and other members of Congress perceived as insufficiently pro-Israel.
Bush compared the massive spending in the race to "its own type of insurrection on the people," a reference to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
While disappointed in the election result, Bush told supporters Tuesday night that she believes everything happens for a reason. She said the defeat has only strengthened her resolve to continue the fight for a free Palestine, a free Congo, a free Sudan, and a better future for all in her St. Louis district.
"What you didn't want to do was allow me to get radicalized even more because this is the thing: I ain't scared. I don't fear you," Bush insisted.
"What my issue is, is my people not getting what they need, and at the end of the day, whether I'm congresswoman or not, I'm still taking care of my people."
Cover photo: MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP