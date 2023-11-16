Pro-Israel AIPAC plans to drop huge sums to unseat the Squad in 2024

Washington DC - AIPAC, a pro-Israel political action committee , is reportedly prepared to spend enormous sums next year in an effort to unseat progressive members of Congress .

US Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib attend a rabbis news conference on Capitol Hill calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is ready to invest $100 million in the 2024 election cycle and is aiming to eject the Squad – a group of progressive lawmakers of color, most of whom are women – from Congress, according to Slate.

On the hit list are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Cori Bush of Missouri, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Summer Lee of Pennsylvania.

AIPAC-backed challengers have already come forward to take on Bush, Bowman, Lee, and Omar, while recruiting continues in the other districts.

The reporting comes as the progressive representatives continue to take against Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza. Led by Bush, 18 members of Congress have signed onto a Ceasefire Now resolution, while Omar has introduced a resolution to block a US weapons sale to Israel.

The Squad members' position is by no means fringe. Polling from Data For Progress found that 66% of Americans – and 80% of Democrats – support a ceasefire to save Palestinian and Israeli lives.