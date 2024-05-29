Cori Bush issues defiant response to Israel lobby spending push: "Not for sale"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Cori Bush is the latest member of the Squad on the Israel lobby's 2024 hit list.
Politico reported that the United Democracy Project (UDP) – a super PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) – is preparing to spend $320,000 through next week in advertising targeting Bush, according to data collected by AdImpact.
"UDP, AIPAC, and their extensive network of far-right billionaires, anti-abortion extremists, and GOP megadonors are preparing to spend $20 million+ against us in St. Louis," Bush wrote on X.
"Unfortunately for them, we are not for sale," she added.
AIPAC has vowed to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad and other members of Congress perceived as insufficiently pro-Israel.
Bush has been one of the fiercest advocates for Palestinian lives in the House. Last October, she introduced a Ceasefire Now resolution calling for an end to the Gaza siege. She has also demanded a halt to arms transfers to Israel and greater protections for American peace protesters.
Cori Bush takes on GOP megadonors
Since the UDP spending news, the congresswoman has received support from a number of progressive groups saying they will stand by her in her campaign for reelection.
"Back off, AIPAC. The people are not going to let you come for Cori Bush," Jewish Voice for Peace shared to X. "Cori is fighting for justice and freedom for all of us – from St. Louis to Gaza. We won't allow far-right GOP megadonors to pit our communities against one another."
Bush is set to face off against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary for Missouri's first congressional district on August 6. Bell is backed by AIPAC and wealthy Republicans.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World