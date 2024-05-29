Cori Bush issues defiant response to Israel lobby spending push: "Not for sale"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Cori Bush is the latest member of the Squad on the Israel lobby's 2024 hit list.

Congresswoman Cori Bush has been one of Washington's fiercest advocates for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US arms transfers to Israel.

Politico reported that the United Democracy Project (UDP) – a super PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) – is preparing to spend $320,000 through next week in advertising targeting Bush, according to data collected by AdImpact.

"UDP, AIPAC, and their extensive network of far-right billionaires, anti-abortion extremists, and GOP megadonors are preparing to spend $20 million+ against us in St. Louis," Bush wrote on X.

"Unfortunately for them, we are not for sale," she added.

AIPAC has vowed to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad and other members of Congress perceived as insufficiently pro-Israel.

Bush has been one of the fiercest advocates for Palestinian lives in the House. Last October, she introduced a Ceasefire Now resolution calling for an end to the Gaza siege. She has also demanded a halt to arms transfers to Israel and greater protections for American peace protesters.