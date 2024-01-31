Cori Bush responds to DOJ investigation into campaign security spending
Washington DC - Congresswoman Cori Bush has denied any wrongdoing as the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigates allegations that she misused federal funds for her campaign's security services.
The Missouri Democrat confirmed the investigation in a statement on Tuesday after the DOJ on Monday subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for documents related to the case. She went on to dismiss the allegations against her as "frivolous complaints."
"Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life," the congresswoman said.
"As a rank-and-file member of Congress I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services," she continued. " I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services. Any reporting that I have used federal funds for personal security is simply false."
Bush added that she retained her husband to assist with security, as he has "extensive experience" and could provide those services "at or below a fair market rate."
The St. Louis representative said she is "fully cooperating" with the DOJ investigation, noting that the Office of Congressional Ethics already reviewed the case and voted unanimously to dismiss it in September 2023.
Rep. Troy Nehls sparks backlash for racist reaction to Cori Bush subpoena
Following the subpoena announcement, Congressman Troy Nehls, a Republican from Texas, said Bush should "tone it down" if she wants to stay safe, according to CNN reporter Melanie Zanona.
"[Bush] doesn't even support the police. But the idea to pay her thug money to try to help protect her this and that, for what?" Nehls reportedly told Zanona. "Maybe if she wouldn't be so loud all the time, maybe she wouldn't be getting threats."
"I asked whether he was suggesting Bush deserves to be threatened, and Nehls said: 'No, what I'm saying is, is that when you're out there talking the way she does.. She's pretty radical. And maybe she should tone it down a little bit,'" Zanona's thread continued.
The remarks, leaning heavily on racist tropes, have sparked strong backlash, including from Bush herself.
"Rep. Troy Nehls just called my husband, a Black man and army veteran, a thug. And I’m the loud Black woman who needs to be silent in order to be safe from violence, or else?" the congresswoman posted to X.
"This is the kind of rhetoric that endangers Black lives. He must apologize," she added.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP