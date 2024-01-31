Cori Bush responds to DOJ investigation into campaign security spending

Washington DC - Congresswoman Cori Bush has denied any wrongdoing as the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigates allegations that she misused federal funds for her campaign's security services.

Congresswoman Cori Bush has confirmed that the Department of Justice is investigating allegations into her spending on campaign security services. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Missouri Democrat confirmed the investigation in a statement on Tuesday after the DOJ on Monday subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for documents related to the case. She went on to dismiss the allegations against her as "frivolous complaints."



"Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life," the congresswoman said.

"As a rank-and-file member of Congress I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services," she continued. " I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services. Any reporting that I have used federal funds for personal security is simply false."

Bush added that she retained her husband to assist with security, as he has "extensive experience" and could provide those services "at or below a fair market rate."

The St. Louis representative said she is "fully cooperating" with the DOJ investigation, noting that the Office of Congressional Ethics already reviewed the case and voted unanimously to dismiss it in September 2023.