Dean Phillips will not seek Congress re-election amid presidential run against Biden

Washington DC - Presidential candidate and Congressman Dean Phillips has announced that he will not be running for re-election to his House seat in 2024.

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips has announced that he will not seek re-election next year as he focuses on his presidential run. © GAELEN MORSE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the Star Tribune published an interview with Phillips, where he said he believes it's time for him to step down and allow another Democrat to take over his seat representing Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District as he aims to focus on challenging Joe Biden for the party's presidential primaries.

Phillips says he believes "it would be irresponsible to continue to string both my constituents along and the other candidates who both have entered the race and who might be interested in entering the race."

"There are great candidates waiting," he added. "I think one of our problems in the United States right now is the unwillingness of people in positions of power... to pass the torch."

When Phillips announced in October that he would be challenging Biden's re-election bid, he was a relatively unknown name outside his state of Minnesota.

As the party has endorsed Biden's effort and has decided to forgo holding any primary-related events, Phillips and other Democratic presidential hopefuls are seen as longshot candidates.