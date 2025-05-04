Defense Department slammed for "cringe-worthy" Pete Hegseth meme

Washington DC - The Department of Defense (DOD) recently shared a meme on social media in praise of its leader, Secretary Pete Hegseth , but it didn't go over with users as well as the department expected.

The Defense Department is being mocked after sharing a social media post featuring an AI-generated propaganda image of its leader, Pete Hegseth. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the DOD Rapid Response X account shared a cartoon image of Hegseth standing with his hand raised defiantly in front of a trio of evil drug smugglers, along with the caption "100% Operational Control."

The image appears to be inspired by heroic realism – a form of art typically used throughout history for political propaganda, which is mostly associated with socialist and fascist regimes.

The post has gotten a significant amount of criticism, with one X user describing it as "Next level cringe that doesn't actually accomplish anything."

But what caught the attention of most users was the fact that Hegseth's hand in the image was missing its pinky – a clear indication that it was created using artificial intelligence.

Tons have since shared their own AI-generated versions of the image. Republican Congressman Jack Kimble shared one featuring Hegseth, who has a reported history of excessive alcohol use, holding liquor bottles, with the added caption ".10 Blood Alcohol."

Hegseth has been facing heat in recent weeks after he was caught twice discussing military operations in unsecured Signal chats.