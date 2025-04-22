Is Trump preparing to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is allegedly preparing to axe his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, but is there any truth to the rumors?

A recent report claimed President Donald Trump (l.) has begun the process of seeking a replacement for his Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to a report from NPR published on Monday, a source claimed that the White House has already begun the process of seeking a replacement for Hegseth.

The claim comes as the former Fox News host faces heavy criticism for sharing sensitive military information on an unauthorized commercial messaging app, which has raised concerns about national security risks and the arguable ineptitude of his department.

Last month, The Atlantic magazine revealed that its editor-in-chief was inadvertently included in a Signal chat in which officials, including Hegseth, discussed military strikes on Yemen.

This past weekend, explosive reports came out revealing that Hegseth was caught again sharing similar information in a seperate chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

Despite the controversies, the Trump administration has denied the rumors that they want to get rid of Hegseth.

In an X post on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called NPR's story "FAKE NEWS," and said the president "stands strongly" behind Hegseth.

That same day, Trump also defended Hegseth, arguing he is doing a "great job."

"Just ask the Houthis how he's doing," Trump jokingly added.