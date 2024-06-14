Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks out on soaring Gaza casualty numbers

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Israel to better protect the civilian population in the Gaza Strip as it seeks to eliminate Hamas militants in a war that began in October.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Israel to better protect the civilian population in the Gaza Strip as it seeks to eliminate Hamas militants in a war that began in October. © SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

"The number of casualties has been far too high," Austin said on Friday on the fringes of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, commenting on Israel's military operation in the strip.



"I have engaged my counterpart on a number of occasions and encourage them to be more precise, and also make sure that we're protecting the civilians in the battlespace," Austin said.

Israel must do everything possible to minimize the number of civilian casualties in the combat zone, he said.

Austin said that achieving military objectives and protecting the civilian population in a combat zone are not mutually exclusive of Israel's goals in Gaza.

This comes amid growing criticism worldwide of the operation given the soaring number of casualties there.

He emphasized that the Islamist Hamas mingles with the civilian population and uses them as human shields, describing this as "despicable tactics."

However, the US official said, protecting the civilian population is a "strategic imperative."