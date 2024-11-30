Democratic lawmakers receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving signed "MAGA"

On Thanksgiving, several Democratic lawmakers were targeted with bomb threats, which were allegedly signed off "MAGA" by the culprit.

Washington DC - Several Democratic lawmakers were recently targeted with bomb threats on Thanksgiving, only days after Republicans faced similar threats.

House Democrat minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said the recent bomb threats "have no place in a civilized society" and claimed the culprit left a signature.
According to ABC News, threats were sent to at least seven Democrats, including Representatives Joe Courtney, Jim Himes, John Larson, and Jahana Hayes and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, as well as Rep. Seth Magaziner and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

In all cases, the warnings were deemed fake, as law enforcement found no signs of explosives at each scene.

"These incidents ranged from detailed threats of a pipe bomb placed in mailboxes to swatting, all signed with 'MAGA' at the conclusion of the message," Jeffries said.

The threats come only days after several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks were targeted with similar threats.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle face violent threats

In a statement shared on X, Republican House Speaker and prominent Trump ally Mike Johnson described the threats as "dangerous and insane behavior."

"Regardless of what party you belong to, your political opponents are not your enemies," Johnson added. "This is not who we are in America."

Law enforcement is currently investigating whether there is any link between the messages sent to Democrats and those sent to Republicans.

