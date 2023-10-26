Did Mike Johnson crack a dirty joke about his wife as he became House Speaker?

Washington DC - As Representative Mike Johnson was giving his acceptance speech after being voted in as the new House Speaker , he cracked a joke that some have perceived as crude and inappropriate.

Shortly after winning the position, Johnson gave a brief victory speech in Congress on Wednesday, where he shared an awkward shout-out to his significant other.

"I want to thank my dedicated wife of almost 25 years, Kelly," he began."She's not here. We couldn't get a flight in time. This happened sort of suddenly."

"She's spent the last couple of weeks on her knees in prayer to the Lord, and, um, she’s a little worn out," Johnson added, grinning from ear to ear.

According to Insider, Johnson, who is an outspoken evangelical Christian, is in a "covenant marriage" - a religiously-based agreement that makes it much harder to get a divorce - in his home state of Louisiana, the first state to ever enact it into law.



Johnson has said he hopes more people will choose covenant marriages in the future. His wife Kelly seems to agree, as she's said she believes that it "shows me that he wants it to be forever."