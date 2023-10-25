Mike Johnson elected House Speaker and promises to "restore sanity" to chaotic Congress

Washington DC – Republicans finally rallied behind a new leader on Wednesday as the US House of Representatives finally elected its 56th speaker – ending weeks of party infighting that paralyzed Congress in a period of international and domestic crisis.

The House of Representatives elected Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House on Wednesday. © Collage: Win McNamee / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Louisiana's Mike Johnson, a staunch ally of Donald Trump and who spearheaded legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election, won unanimous support from his party to lead the lower chamber of Congress and draw a line under the chaos.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House," he wrote on X after the vote made things official.

"It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and diverse as the people we represent."

"Our House Republican Conference is united, and eager to work," he added. "As Speaker, I will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people. We will restore trust in this body."

The Louisiana congressman is the fourth Republican picked by his party in three weeks to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy, and lawmakers are cautiously optimistic that he can succeed where the others fell short.

Like his three colleagues, Johnson was nominated in an internal party ballot – but did not face the bitter opposition that stymied the others, who dropped out one-by-one as they failed to muster enough support to win on the House floor.

"This House Republican majority is united," Johnson told reporters as colleagues cheered and applauded following his nomination.

A virtual unknown, Johnson's lack of star power may help the 51-year-old attorney and religious rights campaigner, as he lacks enemies on his own side.