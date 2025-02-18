DNC chair Ken Martin lays out plans to crush Trump by reviving party's pro-union roots

Washington DC - Ken Martin, the newly elected chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), laid out his plan to take on President Donald Trump by reviving the party's pro-union roots.

On Tuesday morning, Martin sent out a memo in which he argues that the party lost the presidential election in November because "for the first time in modern history, Americans now see the Republicans as the party of the working class and Democrats as the party of the elites."

"I fundamentally believe that our party is grounded in the values, principles, and aspirations of the working class," Martin wrote. "As chair of the DNC, that belief will guide my decisions and approach in the years ahead."

"In contrast," he continued, "in only his first month in office, it's become abundantly clear... Trump and the billionaire advisors he has surrounded himself with don't give a d**n about what it takes for a working family to put food on the table and keep a roof above their heads – let alone make a better life for themselves and their loved ones."

Martin, who was elected to the role earlier this month, called on the party to rally behind the issue of "economic opportunity," which is "what union power is all about," and listed several ways Trump and his MAGA allies have fought against those issues.

"In response, as the true party of labor and working people, Democrats will stand with unions and up for all working people – in the halls of Congress, in state houses, on the picket lines, and in the streets," Martin added.