DNC Chair Ken Martin makes shocking admission in leaked Zoom call amid David Hogg drama
Washington DC - In recently leaked audio, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Ken Martin blamed vice chair David Hogg for creating infighting within the party.
In an audio recording obtained by Politico of a March 15 Zoom meeting with DNC officers, Martin called out Hogg, saying that while he "respects" his colleague, the "situation" Hogg created has caused his feelings to change.
"I'll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job... the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don't know if I wanna do this anymore," Martin, clearly emotional, lamented.
Back in April, Hogg launched an initiative that sought to spend $20 million in safe-blue Democratic primaries across the nation to support younger, more progressive candidates.
His effort caused friction in the already fractured Democratic Party.
"No one knows who the hell I am, right?" Martin continued in the call. "I'm trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win.
"And again, I don't think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to," he added. "So it's really frustrating."
Ken Martin and DNC officers respond
In a statement to Politico regarding the audio, Martin said, "I'm not going anywhere," and argued the Democratic Party should not be focused on fighting amongst themselves, but instead "on Donald Trump and the disastrous Republican agenda."
Several of the DNC officials on the call also weighed in to defend Martin – DNC Associate Chair Shasti Conrad said Martin "showed vulnerability," and Jane Kleeb, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, argued the audio shows he is a "human being" who had "a frustrating day at work."
In May, following news of Hogg's efforts, the DNC moved to void his and fellow progressive Malcolm Kenyatta's elections to their roles on a technicality, and members will be voting on Monday on how to move forward.
Cover photo: Collage: Eugene Gologursky & Aaron J. Thornton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP