DNC Chair Ken Martin makes shocking admission in leaked Zoom call amid David Hogg drama

In leaked audio from a private DNC meeting in March, the group's Chair Ken Martin (r.) made a stunning admission while admonishing Vice Chair David Hogg (l.) © Collage: Eugene Gologursky & Aaron J. Thornton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an audio recording obtained by Politico of a March 15 Zoom meeting with DNC officers, Martin called out Hogg, saying that while he "respects" his colleague, the "situation" Hogg created has caused his feelings to change.

"I'll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job... the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don't know if I wanna do this anymore," Martin, clearly emotional, lamented.

Back in April, Hogg launched an initiative that sought to spend $20 million in safe-blue Democratic primaries across the nation to support younger, more progressive candidates.

His effort caused friction in the already fractured Democratic Party.

"No one knows who the hell I am, right?" Martin continued in the call. "I'm trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win.

"And again, I don't think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to," he added. "So it's really frustrating."