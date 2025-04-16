DNC vice chair David Hogg to spend millions to unseat "asleep-at-the-wheel" House Democrats

Washington DC - Now that he is the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has some big plans to push the party in a new direction and bring in young blood.

David Hogg, the Democratic National Committee's vice chairman, plans to spend millions to support candidates running against incumbent House Democrats. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Politico, Leaders We Deserve, an activist group Hogg co-founded in 2023, will be spending $20 million in safe-blue Democratic primaries to support younger, more progressive candidates challenging incumbent Democrats.

"We have a culture of seniority politics that has created a litmus test of who deserves to be here," Hogg told the outlet. "We need people, regardless of their age, that are here to fight."

Hogg, who is best known for becoming a public advocate for gun control after surviving the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, argued in an X post that Democrats can't win again under the current leadership because "too many... are asleep at the wheel, out-of-touch, and ineffective."

His remarks come as the party has been struggling to rein in President Donald Trump, and party voters have criticized Democratic lawmakers for not fighting hard enough.

But the move is undoubtedly controversial as well, as DNC leadership typically supports party candidates instead of working to unseat them. Hogg noted that while DNC Chair Ken Martin "certainly has different views," he believes Martin is doing an "excellent" job at "reforming our party."