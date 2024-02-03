Donald Trump gets slammed by Nikki Haley for ballot deadline mix-up: "He's confused again..."

Charleston, South Carolina - Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley took aim at Donald Trump and his age after he mixed up ballot dates while trying to criticize her.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley (r.) criticized challenger Donald Trump after the former president mixed up scheduled ballot deadlines. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The back and forth between the Republicans continues.

On Friday, Haley clapped back at the former president with a screenshot of a post Trump shared on his Truth Social platform.

"Nikki Haley still scrambling in Indiana with democrat county clerk offices to 'verify' signatures and qualify for the ballot three days after the deadline," the former president claimed in the post. "Not a good look!"

In her post, Haley wrote, "Looks like he's confused again..."

Trump was wrong in asserting the deadline had passed, as the last day to file isn't until February 9. It's believed he meant January 30, the deadline for candidates to submit signatures to county voter registration officials to certify their candidacy.

Haley has regularly taken shots at Trump's age, arguing that public flubs he makes are indications of a cognitive decline.

Most recently, Trump mistakenly blamed Haley for alleged mishandling security during the January 6 Capitol riots, criticism that was meant for former California Representative Nancy Pelosi.

A spokesperson for the Haley campaign told Politico that Haley will indeed be a candidate on the ballot in Indiana, as they have "turned in more than double all the signatures required, and they are being verified now as part of the process before the filing deadline."