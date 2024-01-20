Trump confuses Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi in rambling rally rant

Concord, New Hampshire - At his latest presidential campaing rally, Donald Trump seemed to confuse challenger Nikki Haley for another one of his biggest political adversaries

Speaking to supporters in Concord, New Hampshire, Trump mistakenly blamed Haley for alleged mishandling of security during the January 6 Capitol riots, criticism that was meant for former California Representative Nancy Pelosi.

"Nikki Haley... do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security," Trump claimed in a clip.



"We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don't want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people."

Trump, who is facing federal charges for his role in the riots, has regularly blamed Pelosi, claiming he offered her troops to respond to the attack, but this has been repeatedly debunked.

During his speech, Trump also squashed rumors that Haley could be his vice president pick, arguing that she is "not tough enough for this job," and is "not presidential timber."

"Now when I say that," he added, "that probably means that she's not going to be chosen as the vice president."