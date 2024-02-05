Ann Coulter gives Trump grim advice on how to save America: "Die"

Palm Beach, Florida - Conservative commentator Ann Coulter was recently asked how Donald Trump can successfully win re-election, and her response was grim to say the least.

On Saturday, Coulter shared a social media post where another user asked what she thought Trump needed to do "to help us take America back."

"Maybe he could die?" Coulter joked in response.

In another post that same day, Coulter noted that her issue with Trump is that he "won't close the border" and argued that the "presidential election is worthless" for conservative politics.



Coulter rose to prominence in the 1990s as a right-wing critic of then-president Bill Clinton and has since published twelve books on a number of conservative issues.



She was an outspoken MAGA supporter ahead of Trump's 2016 presidency, even publishing a book that year titled In Trump We Trust.

By 2019 – after three years of his presidency – Coulter had soured on him, describing herself as "a very stupid girl" for having ever supported him. She cited his failure to address the border crisis as a reason for her losing faith in Trump.

The political pundit ironically shares many of Trump's views and uses similarly charged speech, such as when she recently told presidential candidate Nikki Haley to "go back to your country."