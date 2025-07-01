Trump makes alarming arrest threat against Zohran Mamdani

Ochopee, Florida - President Donald Trump has threatened to have New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani arrested if the Democrat refuses to fall in line with his aggressive anti-immigration agenda.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump (r.) said he would have Zohran Mamdani arrested if the NYC mayoral candidate got in the way of his anti-immigration agenda. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump gave a press conference after he was given a tour of the new "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant facility in Florida, during which he was asked by a reporter about how Mamdani's vow to defy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents by not allowing them to arrest undocumented New Yorkers.

"Well then, we will have to arrest him," Trump said, without batting an eye.

"Look, we don't need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I will be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation.

The president went on to baselessly claim that "a lot of people are saying he's here illegally" and added, "We're going to look at everything."

His remarks come after Mamdani won the Democratic primary for NYC's mayor last week.

His win has sparked ruthless, and oftentimes racist, insults and criticism from the right over his progressive politics, his Muslim faith, and the fact that he was not born in the US.