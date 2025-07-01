Trump makes alarming arrest threat against Zohran Mamdani
Ochopee, Florida - President Donald Trump has threatened to have New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani arrested if the Democrat refuses to fall in line with his aggressive anti-immigration agenda.
On Tuesday, Trump gave a press conference after he was given a tour of the new "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant facility in Florida, during which he was asked by a reporter about how Mamdani's vow to defy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents by not allowing them to arrest undocumented New Yorkers.
"Well then, we will have to arrest him," Trump said, without batting an eye.
"Look, we don't need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I will be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation.
The president went on to baselessly claim that "a lot of people are saying he's here illegally" and added, "We're going to look at everything."
His remarks come after Mamdani won the Democratic primary for NYC's mayor last week.
His win has sparked ruthless, and oftentimes racist, insults and criticism from the right over his progressive politics, his Muslim faith, and the fact that he was not born in the US.
Trump has repeatedly called him a "communist," and threatened to withhold federal money from New York if Mamdani doesn't "do the right thing" after taking office.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP