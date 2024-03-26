Trump left raging after judge rules on new hush money trial date
New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money case officially set April 15 as the trial's long-awaited starting date.
Trump and his legal team have repeatedly pushed for the trial to be either dismissed or delayed, most recently requesting the trial to be stalled after prosecutors turned over new evidence earlier this month.
Judge Merchan noted that District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office are "not at fault for the late production of documents."
Prosecutors have accused the former president of Trump illegally covering up "hush money" payments made to bury stories revealing Trump's alleged extramarital sexual relations with porn star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy model. He denies the charges.
Trump attorney Todd Blanche attempted to push for a delay again during the hearing, arguing Trump should not have to stand trial as he is running for president.
But Merchan refused to back down, reportedly responding, "See you all on the 15th."
Donald Trump reacts to the new trial date
After leaving the hearing, Trump held a press conference at 40 Wall Street, complaining of "a sad day for this country" and sharing his disappointment towards Judge Merchan, who he claims wants to start the trial "so badly."
He went on to blame all of his legal issues on President Joe Biden "and his thugs," and repeatedly insisted that he has done nothing wrong.
His attorney Todd Blanche again echoed his sentiment that Trump having to face trial while running for president is "completely unfair," adding, "We will continue to fight."
Trump did score a win that same day when an appeals court ruled in favor of reducing the massive bond payment he needs to pay to appeal the judgment in his civil fraud trial.
Cover photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP