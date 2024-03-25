Trump celebrates huge reprieve in stunning reversal of bond payment order!

New York, New York - Donald Trump was thrown a huge lifeline Monday when an appeals court massively slashed what could have been a crippling demand for a nearly half-billion-dollar bond payment and also gave him 10 more days to pay.

Donald Trump's bond in his civil fraud case has been reduced to $175 million, which he has 10 days to pay. © REUTERS

The Republican presidential candidate got the unexpectedly positive news about his New York civil fraud case while he was sitting in court for another case – a hearing in his upcoming criminal trial over paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.



Trump had been facing a Monday deadline to pay the huge original bond pending an appeal against a judge's decision that he is liable for fraudulently conspiring to inflate his net worth.

Trump had made clear he was unable to find the $454 million, and he risked seeing New York state confiscate parts of his property empire in response. Now with Monday's decision, he will have 10 more days to pay just $175 million.

Writing on his Truth Social app, Trump said he would "abide by the decision of the Appellate Division and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash."