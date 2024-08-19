Are prosecutors willing to delay Trump's sentencing in hush money trial?

New York, New York - Prosecutors are choosing not to push back as Donald Trump and his legal team seek to have the sentencing in his hush money criminal trial delayed.

Prosecutors have decided not to oppose Donald Trump's attempt to have the sentencing in his hush money criminal trial delayed. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Monday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office sent a two-page letter to Judge Juan Merchan, who has been overseeing the trial, regarding a recent motion filed by Trump's legal team to adjourn sentencing until after the election in November so that they could appeal the case.

"Given the defense's newly-stated position, we defer to the Court on whether an adjournment is warranted to allow for orderly appellate litigation of that question or to reduce the risk of a disruptive stay from an appellate court pending consideration of that question," the letter states.

"The People are prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets."

Prosecutors also noted that Trump's request is regarding evidentiary issues, not the possibility that he may be immune from prosecution, and said they are "mindful" of security procedures they would have to implement in preparation for Trump's sentencing, which would be "disturbed" upon another delay.

In May, a jury convicted the former president of 34 felonies for covering up payments to silence porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.

Trump has continued to deny the affair ever took place and has claimed the trial is a "witch hunt" orchestrated by his political enemies to put an end to his re-election campaign.