Are prosecutors willing to delay Trump's sentencing in hush money trial?
New York, New York - Prosecutors are choosing not to push back as Donald Trump and his legal team seek to have the sentencing in his hush money criminal trial delayed.
On Monday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office sent a two-page letter to Judge Juan Merchan, who has been overseeing the trial, regarding a recent motion filed by Trump's legal team to adjourn sentencing until after the election in November so that they could appeal the case.
"Given the defense's newly-stated position, we defer to the Court on whether an adjournment is warranted to allow for orderly appellate litigation of that question or to reduce the risk of a disruptive stay from an appellate court pending consideration of that question," the letter states.
"The People are prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets."
Prosecutors also noted that Trump's request is regarding evidentiary issues, not the possibility that he may be immune from prosecution, and said they are "mindful" of security procedures they would have to implement in preparation for Trump's sentencing, which would be "disturbed" upon another delay.
In May, a jury convicted the former president of 34 felonies for covering up payments to silence porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.
Trump has continued to deny the affair ever took place and has claimed the trial is a "witch hunt" orchestrated by his political enemies to put an end to his re-election campaign.
Trump looks to delay the conclusion of the trial until after the election
On September 16, Judge Merchan will consider a separate request by Trump's lawyers to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case based on a July Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Trump's team has argued that they will not have substantial time to appeal Judge Merchan's decision before sentencing, which is currently scheduled two days later on September 18.
If Judge Merchan does grant Trump's request for a delay, the court would have to wait for the appellate process to play out before the former president is sentenced, which would end up taking place well past the election.
Cover photo: Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP