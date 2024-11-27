Arizona man arrested for threatening to kill Donald Trump and his family

Phoenix, Arizona - An Arizona man is facing charges after he threatened to kill Donald Trump and members of his family.

On Tuesday, an Arizona man was arrested in connection with videos he has shared on social media threatening the life of Donald Trump and his family. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

According to ABC News, Manuel Tamayo-Torres was arrested near San Diego, California, on Tuesday in connection with numerous videos he has shared on social media of himself making the threats.

He is now facing a charge of making threats against a president or president's successor.

Court documents claim Tamayo-Torres shared a video to Facebook last Thursday, in which he states in a message to Trump, "You're gonna die, your son's gonna die. Your whole family is going to die. This is reality now for you. This is the only reality you have in your future – dying."

In a video shared earlier this month, Tamayo-Torres made similar threats while brandishing "what appears to be a white AR 15-style rifle with a 30-round magazine inserted into it."

On August 23, he shared a clip of himself outside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where Trump was holding a campaign rally. He made bizarre claims that he witnessed Trump and Secret Service members kidnap his daughter.

This year, Trump survived an assassination attempt in July during a Pennsylvania rally, and a Florida man was arrested in September for a thwarted attempt.