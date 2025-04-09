Attorney for man mistakenly deported to El Salvador by Trump shares update on case

Washington DC - A lawyer representing the Maryland man that President Donald Trump 's administration recently admitted to accidentally deporting to El Salvador said he soon expects his client to be returned.

In a statement to ABC News, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, the attorney for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, argued they are confident their case will be ruled in their favor.

"I have every expectation that the Supreme Court will rule quickly and will rule in our favor, because when push comes to shove, this is not an exceptional case," Sandoval-Moshenberg explained.

"The only exceptional thing has been the way in which the government has dug in its heels on making right what they messed up."

On March 12, Abrego Garcia was picked up by US Immigration agents, despite having protected citizenship status.

He was ultimately deported to the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador, as he stands accused of being part of the MS-13 gang.

The attorney's comments come after a judge ruled on Friday that Abrego Garcia was taken into custody "without legal basis" and ordered he be returned to the US no later than 11:59 PM on April 7.

Though the Trump administration admitted the deportation was made in an "administrative error," on Monday, they asked the Supreme Court to halt the order to return him. Chief Justice John Roberts then paused the judge's order as consideration of the case continued.