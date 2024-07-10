Barron Trump gets standing ovation as dad introduces him to MAGA: "Welcome to the scene!"

Miami, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently introduced his 18-year-old son, Barron, to his MAGA base at a campaign rally for the "first time" ever.

At a recent campaign rally, Donald Trump (r.) introduced his son, Barron, for the first time, earning a standing ovation from the large crowd. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Tuesday night, the former president and recently convicted felon held a rally in his home state of Florida, where he, at one point, called out his youngest son, who was seated in the front row.

Barron stood up and began waving and pumping his fist at the crowd, which responded with a torrent of cheers.

"That's the first time he's done it," Trump told the crowd. "He might be more popular than Don and Eric… Welcome to the scene, Barron.

"He had such a nice, easy life," he added. "Now it's a little bit changed. Special guy, right?"

Trump and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, have chosen to keep Barron out of the public eye over the years, but since his birthday back in March, his father seems interested in bringing him into politics.

In May, the Republican Party of Florida elected Barron to be an at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention, but his mother ultimately turned it down for him, claiming he had "prior commitments."