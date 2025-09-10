Barron Trump moves into White House as he begins his second year at NYU

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's son Barron has reportedly moved into the White House while he begins his second year at a New York University (NYU) campus in Washington.

The New York Post reported the news, which comes as rumors circulate about Barron's apparent disappearance from NYU's Greenwich Village campus in New York.

Barron Trump spent his first year at university studying at the NYU's main campus, but a move to DC would make sense for the 19-year-old, as it would bring him closer to his parents.

The DC campus specializes in politics, history, economics, and journalism, possibly giving a hint towards Barron's future career ambitions.

In March, Trump touted Barron's computer skills and suggested he might pursue a career in technology rather than business or politics.

"He can look at a computer... I try... turning off his laptop, I say 'Oh, good,' and I go back five minutes later, and he has his laptop! I say, 'How do you do that?!'" Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

First Lady Melania Trump has also highly praised their son, telling Fox News in December that Barron had advised his father to reach out to right-wing streamers and podcasters ahead of the 2024 election.

Melania Trump stayed with Barron throughout much of his first year at university, residing with him in Trump Tower in New York City.