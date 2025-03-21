Donald Trump gushes over son Barron's "unbelievable" tech aptitude: "How'd you do that?!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is constantly asked if he thinks his son Barron will follow in his footsteps, but he recently revealed that his youngest appears to be excelling in something completely different.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump revealed how his youngest son Barron Trump (pictured) has an "unbelievable" aptitude with technology. © JIM WATSON / AFP

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump was asked by anchor Laura Ingraham if he believes Barron, whose 19th birthday was on Thursday, has aptitude in either business or politics.

"Maybe technology," Trump surprisingly responded.

"He can look at a computer... I try... turning off his laptop, I say 'Oh, good,' and I go back five minutes later, and he has his laptop! I say, 'How do you do that?!'"

Trump goes on to say that his son responds, "None of your business, dad," and claims Barron has "got an unbelievable aptitude in technology."

The president also claimed that when he was younger, he had an aptitude for music, which explains his eclectic musical taste.

Quickly after graduating from high school last year, Barron was accepted into New York University and has been living in NYC since. His mother First Lady Melania Trump has also been staying in the Big Apple to be close to him, opting out of staying in the White House with her husband.

During a December appearance on Fox & Friends, she bragged that Barron had advised his father to connect with right-wing streamers and podcasters to better reach young voters for the 2024 presidential election.