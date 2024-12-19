Blinken nudges Trump towards negotiations with Iran and addresses calls for regime change

New York, New York - Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said President-elect Donald Trump had a window to negotiate with Iran, saying the development of a nuclear weapon by Tehran was not inevitable.

Outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l.) said President-elect Donald Trump will have an opportunity to negotiate with Iran. © Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & REUTERS

The outgoing top US diplomat acknowledged that Iran may be more seriously considering a nuclear weapon after its recent military setbacks in the region.

In the last year, Israel has hit Iranian air defenses and weakened its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, while rebels have toppled its main Arab ally in Syria, Bashar al-Assad.

"I don't think that a nuclear weapon is inevitable," Blinken said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

As "they've lost different lines of defense, sure, you're going to see more thinking about that," Blinken said.

But the US secretary of state said Iran was aware of the consequences of obtaining a nuclear weapon and added: "I think there is the prospect of negotiations."

Iran denies pursuing a nuclear weapon, saying its contested nuclear work is for peaceful purposes.

In his first term, Trump pulled the US out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran that was negotiated under former president Barack Obama, and then imposed sweeping sanctions.

"President Trump last time around in pulling out of the deal said that he wanted, as he called it, a better, stronger deal. Fine," Blinken said.

He said that no US administration would allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"One way or another, I'm convinced that just as our administration had that policy, the next administration will too," he said of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.