World economies left reeling as Trump's tariffs pack a punch

Washington DC - Global markets reeled Friday from President Donald Trump 's tariff barrage against nearly all US trading partners as governments looked down the barrel of a seven-day deadline before the higher duties take effect.

Trump announced late Thursday that dozens of economies, including the European Union, will face new tariff rates of between 10 and 41%.

However, implementation will be on August 7 rather than Friday as previously announced, the White House said. This gives governments a window to rush to strike bilateral deals with Washington setting more favorable conditions.

Neighboring Canada, one of the biggest US trade partners, was hit with 35% levies, up from 25 %, effective Friday – but with wide-ranging, current exemptions remaining in place.

The tariffs are a demonstration of raw economic power that Trump sees putting US exporters in a stronger position while encouraging domestic manufacturing by keeping out foreign imports.

But the muscular approach has raised fears of inflation and other economic fallout in the world's biggest economy.

Stock markets in Hong Kong, London, and New York slumped as they digested the turmoil.

Trump's actions come as debate rages over how best to steer the US economy, with the Federal Reserve this week deciding to maintain interest rates unchanged, despite massive political pressure from the White House to cut.

Data Friday showed US job growth missing expectations for July, while unemployment ticked up to 4.2% from 4.1%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 1.7%, while the Nasdaq slumped 2.3%.