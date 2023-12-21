California Lt. Governor wants to "explore every legal option" to get Trump off 2024 primary ballot
Sacramento, California - Eleni Kounalakis, the Democratic lieutenant governor of California, is leading efforts to get Donald Trump removed from the state's 2024 election ballot.
On Wednesday, Kounalakis penned a letter to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber where she argued the state should "explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot."
Her comments come after a Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because he is disqualified from holding public office after violating a clause in the 14th Amendment by engaging in an insurrection.
"California must stand on the right side of history," Kounalakis wrote. "The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state."
"This is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy," she added.
News of the decision prompted Republican lieutenant governor of Texas Dan Patrick to threaten to remove President Joe Biden from his state's ballots in retaliation, though he does not have the authority to directly do so.
Multiple states across the US have seen lawsuits making similar arguments, with courts in Minnesota and Michigan recently ruling that Trump can stay on their ballots.
The decision in Colorado has now set a precedent for other officials to pursue similar rulings in their own states.
California GOP responds to the lieutenant governor's letter
In response to the letter, the California GOP didn't address the argument directly but instead pointed out that Kounalakis made a mistake in the letter when she argued that "you must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist." The actual age one must be to run for president, which was corrected in a re-released version of the letter, is 35.
"Someone who thinks the Constitution says you have to be 40 to run for president is probably not the person who should be dictating to California voters who is constitutionally eligible for the ballot," the GOP argued.
"Once again, Democrats are salivating at any opportunity to deprive Republican voters of a full slate of candidates for our nation's highest office," the GOP added. "California Democrats need to quit meddling in Republicans' primary and leave this decision to California voters."
Cover photo: Collage: Scott Eisen/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO/ZUMA Wire