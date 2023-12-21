California Lt. Governor wants to "explore every legal option" to get Trump off 2024 primary ballot

Sacramento, California - Eleni Kounalakis, the Democratic lieutenant governor of California, is leading efforts to get Donald Trump removed from the state's 2024 election ballot.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis (r.) has called on state officials to explore all legal options that could help bar Donald Trump (l.) from the state's 2024 ballots. © Collage: Scott Eisen/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

On Wednesday, Kounalakis penned a letter to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber where she argued the state should "explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot."

Her comments come after a Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because he is disqualified from holding public office after violating a clause in the 14th Amendment by engaging in an insurrection.

"California must stand on the right side of history," Kounalakis wrote. "The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state."

"This is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy," she added.

News of the decision prompted Republican lieutenant governor of Texas Dan Patrick to threaten to remove President Joe Biden from his state's ballots in retaliation, though he does not have the authority to directly do so.

Multiple states across the US have seen lawsuits making similar arguments, with courts in Minnesota and Michigan recently ruling that Trump can stay on their ballots.

The decision in Colorado has now set a precedent for other officials to pursue similar rulings in their own states.