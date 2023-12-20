Donald Trump Colorado ballot ruling sees Texas Lt. Governor float booting Biden
Austin, Texas - Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, is threatening to remove President Joe Biden from the state's election ballots after a Colorado court ruled to keep Donald Trump off of theirs.
Patrick sat down for an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, where he posed the idea that Biden should suffer a similar fate for his mishandling of the southern border.
"Seeing what happened in Colorado makes me think - except we believe in democracy in Texas - maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he's been president, disrupting our state," he argued.
His comments came hours after a Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot, responding to a lawsuit that argued the 14th Amendment disqualifies anyone who has "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office.
The Republican Party and Trump have also made immigration and the border major party issues heading into the 2024 presidential race.
Texas also signed a new bill this week allowing the arrest and deportation of migrants who illegally cross into the US from Mexico.
Republicans defend Trump against Colorado ballot ruling
Patrick, who has been a longtime ally, joins a handful of Republicans who have come out to defend Trump after the ruling.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is arguably the biggest Trump supporter in Congress, described the move as "an unprecedented First amendment violation," and called on the federal Supreme Court to strike it down.
Trump's presidential opponent Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to remove himself from the 2024 Colorado primary races, and urged fellow GOP candidates to do the same.
Critics on social media quickly pointed out that Patrick doesn't actually have the power to remove Biden from the ballot.
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP