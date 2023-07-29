Can Donald Trump still run his 2024 presidential campaign from prison?

Palm Beach, Florida - As Donald Trump faces multiple criminal charges and legal woes that threaten his 2024 presidential campaign, he claims that even the worst-case scenario won't keep him from running.

On Friday, the former president sat down for an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks where he vowed to never back down from his re-election ambitions.

"If, going forward, right, you get these indictments, there ends up – you got a jury in DC, you get convicted, and sentenced. Does that stop your campaign for president if you're sentenced?" Fredericks asked.

"Not at all, there's nothing in the Constitution," Trump responded. "Even the radical left crazies are saying, 'No, that wouldn't stop!' And it wouldn't stop me either."

So far, Trump has been indicted in two criminal investigations – the New York hush money case, and another regarding his mishandling of classified White House documents. Two more indictments are expected to come regarding his attempts to overturn the 2020 elections in the state of Georgia and on the federal level.

While there is nothing in the US Constitution to stop a politician from running for office while incarcerated, it seems highly unlikely considering the US has one of the harshest criminal justice systems in the world.