Cassidy Hutchinson says she was forced into hiding after speaking out against Donald Trump
Washington DC - Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump's presidential administration, claims she was forced into hiding out of fears for her safety after she began speaking out about her experiences.
On Sunday, CBS aired an interview with Hutchinson, in which she shared how her life was turned upside down two years ago after she made the choice to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
"My life changed in the way that I was living my life," she recalled. "I could not go back to my apartment. I ended up moving down to Atlanta for several months."
Hutchinson, who served as the closest aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, says she now only goes out "in limited capacities" over concerns for her safety.
In her testimony, Hutchinson argued that Trump knew the danger he was creating on January 6, and gave other details that implicated him and others in his inner circle, effectively making her an enemy to Trump's MAGA base. She also revealed in the interview that she has testified before grand juries in the Georgia election case.
She has been doing countless interviews recently to promote her upcoming memoir, which will contain even more damning stories about her experiences working for the Trump administration, including her claim that Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted her on January 6 and that Trump refused to wear Covid masks, saying they messed up his face makeup.
Despite her experiences, Cassidy Hutchinson remains a loyal Republican
Hutchinson explained that her fear of "betraying my colleagues" made speaking up difficult, and noted that it would have "been easier for me to continue being complicit and to stay in the comfortable zone." After all was said and done, she says she would do it over again, and wouldn't change anything.
When asked how her experience has evolved her political views, Hutchinson explained that while she is still a Republican, she will not be voting for Trump, who is seen as the most likely candidate to secure the Republican nomination in 2024.
"He is dangerous for the country. He is willing, and has showed time and time again willingness, to proliferate lies to vulnerable American people, so he could stay in power," she said. "To me that is the most un-American thing that you can do."
Hutchinson's memoir Enough will be available on Tuesday, September 26.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP