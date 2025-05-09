Trump names Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as top Washington prosecutor

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Thursday appointed TV personality and former judge Jeanine Pirro to a key post in the US judiciary, the president's latest nomination of a Fox News on-air host to a position of government power.

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro has been tapped to become interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The brash 73-year-old has been selected to work as interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia, plucked from one of Trump's favorite hiring pools: right-leaning television networks.

Other hires from cable news include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a former reality TV show competitor and Fox Business co-host.

The pick came soon after Trump pulled his first choice for the post, a defense lawyer who represented defendants charged in the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The president described the former district attorney of New York's Westchester County as being "in a class by herself."