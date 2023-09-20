Donald Trump reportedly refused to wear masks after makeup mishap

Palm Beach, Florida - During his presidency, Donald Trump was famously averse to wearing masks despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic. A new book hints at what was actually behind his reluctance.

A new book from a former aide to Donald Trump's chief of staff recounts how the president refused to wear a mask because it messed up his makeup. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, will soon release a memoir titled Enough, in which she recounts the evolution of Trump's public dismissal of the pandemic.

According to an excerpt seen by the Guardian, in May 2020, Trump visited a mask-making factory in Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to the event, he put on a mask and asked staff their thoughts on how he looked.

"I slowly shook my head," Hutchinson says in the book. "The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it. I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer."

"'Why did no one else tell me that,' he snapped. 'I'm not wearing this thing.'"

Trump went on to tour the factory without a mask, despite everyone else doing so, and a large sign that read "Face Mask Required" was visible on the floor. Trump's MAGA base ran with the sentiment.

"The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask, not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks – and then millions of his fans followed suit," Hutchinson added.