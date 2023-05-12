CNN faces major backlash after chaotic Donald Trump town hall

New York, New York - CNN's town hall with former President Donald Trump drew 3.1 million viewers on Wednesday, but network executives faced a tsunami of criticism for giving the Republican candidate a platform to spread lies.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins faced Trump for 70 minutes in front of an audience of New Hampshire Republican voters at St. Anselm College in Goffstown. It was the rare appearance by Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race, on a media outlet that is not explicitly friendly to him.

The crowd gave the event the atmosphere of a Trump rally as members cheered the candidate's answers, even when he mocked E. Jean Carroll, who was recently awarded $5 million after a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing her in 1994.

Trump also repeated his false claims that his 2020 election loss was "rigged," and although Collins tried again and again to correct Trump, attempts to perform fact-checks in real time have proved useless. Critics said CNN should have known better than to give Trump a forum where it would be impossible to filter out misinformation.

"Live lying works," Mark Lukasiewicz, said dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University. "Live fact-checking does not. Trump is demonstrably unworthy of the risk that CNN chose to take."