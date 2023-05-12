Donald Trump might get sued again after E. Jean Carroll slander!

San Francisco, California - E. Jean Carroll might sue Donald Trump again after he once again slandered her on prime-time television!

At CNN's town hall event on Wednesday, Trump repeated remarks that formed the basis of Carroll’s successful defamation claim, telling moderator Kaitlan Collins that Carroll was a "wack job" who fabricated the assault – which was met with cheers by the Republican audience.



During the interview, Trump insulted well-respected Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over his case.

Asked whether she was considering more legal action in light of Trump’s latest remarks, Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told the New York Daily News she was "thinking about it."

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina, who filed an appeal to the verdict on Thursday, declined to comment.