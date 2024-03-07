Complaints against Trump trial DA Fani Willis nixed by Ethics Board

Atlanta, Georgia - The Fulton County Ethics Board bailed last minute on hearing complaints filed against Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the state's election subversion case against Donald Trump .

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the board was scheduled to hear two complaints during a Thursday meeting.

But when the meeting convened, Chairman Daraka Satcher declared that the board did not have the jurisdiction to rule on the matter because Willis is a state officer, not a Fulton County official.

Both complaints were in regard to a romantic relationship that Willis had with Nathan Wade, an attorney she hired to work with her on the case against Trump and 18 others who allegedly attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Critics have argued Willis and Wade financially benefited from their relationship and have called for either her to be removed from the case or for the case to be dismissed entirely.