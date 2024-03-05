Will Trump trial DA Fani Willis be disqualified by new witness testimony?
Atlanta, Georgia - Defense attorneys have asked if they can bring forth another witness as they again try to prove District Attorney Fani Willis' secret relationship should disqualify her from Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case.
According to The New York Times, lawyers for David Shafer, one of the 19 co-defendants in the case, filed a request for Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, to allow testimony from Cindi Lee Yeager, a deputy DA from nearby Cobb County.
McAfee has heard oral arguments from both sides in recent weeks regarding accusations that Willis engaged in a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, an attorney she hired to help lead her case against Trump.
While Willis and Wade testified that their relationship began after she hired him, defense attorneys believe it started much sooner than that.
Last week, the defense called on Terrence Bradley, who allegedly told them beforehand that the relationship "absolutely" began before the hiring, but while on the stand, he admitted he was "speculating."
Fani Willis accused of secret relationship with attorney Nathan Wade
In their filing, attorneys wrote that Yeager was told by Bradley that the relationship "definitively" began in 2019 while Willis was running for DA. Yeager also claimed she overheard a conversation between Bradley and Willis around that time about avoiding bad press.
McAfee has promised a ruling on the matter in two weeks but also said he would hold another hearing if new evidence is brought forth.
If approved, the trial could see further delays, which would be a huge win for Trump.
Cover photo: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP