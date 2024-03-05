Will Trump trial DA Fani Willis be disqualified by new witness testimony?

Atlanta, Georgia - Defense attorneys have asked if they can bring forth another witness as they again try to prove District Attorney Fani Willis ' secret relationship should disqualify her from Donald Trump 's 2020 election subversion case.

A new witness claims to have evidence regarding District Attorney Fani Willis' secret relationship, which could disqualify her. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, lawyers for David Shafer, one of the 19 co-defendants in the case, filed a request for Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, to allow testimony from Cindi Lee Yeager, a deputy DA from nearby Cobb County.

McAfee has heard oral arguments from both sides in recent weeks regarding accusations that Willis engaged in a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, an attorney she hired to help lead her case against Trump.

While Willis and Wade testified that their relationship began after she hired him, defense attorneys believe it started much sooner than that.

Last week, the defense called on Terrence Bradley, who allegedly told them beforehand that the relationship "absolutely" began before the hiring, but while on the stand, he admitted he was "speculating."