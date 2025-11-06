Trump announces new deals to lower cost of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced deals Thursday with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the prices of some popular weight-loss drugs, in exchange for certainty around tariff issues and others benefits.

Both companies "have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug," Trump said, "at drastic discounts."

"It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans," he told reporters.

The new generation of appetite-suppressing drugs using GLP-1 agonists – which include the brands Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro – have exploded in popularity in recent times due to their ability to help people lose weight.

But the sky-high prices of such drugs, which can cost over $1,000 a month in the US, have raised concerns.

The latest move is set to cut the costs of starting oral doses of GLP-1s to as low as around $150 for certain groups of people, a figure that one senior US official touted as "roughly one-ninth of today's list price."

This price would apply to those on Medicare – which is for seniors – the safety net Medicaid, or via the direct-to-consumer website TrumpRx, the official added.

But the costs for injectables would be higher.